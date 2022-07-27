WASHINGTON — As physicians become harder and harder to find in rural regions nationwide, a bipartisan group of House of Representatives members is calling for the Northern Border Regional Commission to take action and make it easier to recruit doctors to the region.

In a letter to the NBRC this week, five House members representing districts along the U.S. Canadian border in New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine asked that the group develop a plan to bring qualified doctors and health care professionals to the northern regions of their states.

