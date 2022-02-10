WASHINGTON — Congress has passed a bill that ends the practice of forcing those who accuse others of sexual harassment or sexual abuse into arbitration.
The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act passed 335-97 in the House Monday, and passed the Senate in a voice vote on Thursday. Once enacted, any agreements that prevent someone from filing a lawsuit in open court in cases of alleged sexual assault or harassment will be invalidated.
The bill was originally written by Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and introduced in the Senate in 2017. In an interview Tuesday, she said the bill’s foundation lies in the -MeToo movement, through which women across a number of professions and industries have come forward to publicly discuss the toxic, harassment-filled culture many experience in the workplace.
“This is the middle of the national debate around MeToo, we saw the outrageous cases of what was happening at Fox News and other major employers,” Sen. Gillibrand said. “Meeting with Gretchen Carlson directly was something that was very important.”
Former Fox News anchor Gretchen E. Carlson in 2016 filed a lawsuit against Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger E. Ailes, who she alleged initiated her firing after she refused his sexual advances. Ailes resigned that year and the suit was settled with Ms. Carlson after the company attempted to force arbitration based on Carlson’s contract. Several other women came forward alleging Ailes, who died in 2017, sexually harassed them throughout his career.
Sen. Gillibrand said the meeting with Ms. Carlson was especially meaningful for the lead Republican supporting the bill with her, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, R-S.C.
“That really changed his perspective, and amplified how urgent this was,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
She said they’ve established a biparsitan, bicameral group of legislators who support the bill. In the House, 18 Democrats and eight Republicans directly co-sponsored the bill, and all but 97 members, all Republicans, voted to pass the bill Monday. Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, both voted along with the entirety of New York’s congressional delegation to pass the measure.
Individual senator votes were not recorded Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke in support of the measure on the Senate floor earlier in the week.
“Congress can finally act to empower victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment to speak openly by nullifying forced arbitration clauses that push survivors into an often secret and biased process,” he said Monday, pleading to bring the bill to the Senate floor within the week.
Sen. Gillibrand said the measure will go a long way to address sexual harassment in the workplace and give back the constitutional right to a trial to millions of American workers.
“No longer will predators be able to hide behind non-disclosure agreements and companies unwilling to hold them accountable, because these arbitration clauses and non-disclosure clauses have kept harassment and other bad behavior in the shadow,” she said.
Sen. Gillibrand said there’s no way to know how many claims are forced into private arbitration annually because of the non-disclosure agreements typically included in the initial agreement, or the arbitration process itself.
She said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which administers and enforces civil rights laws in workplaces, received over 21,000 charges of sex-based discrimination in 2020, with 11,497 of those being charges of sexual harassment.
“We know that the average settlement for a sexual harassment case in arbitration is $30,000, whereas the average court case is $217,000,” she said.
President Joseph R. Biden’s administration has issued official guidance supporting the bill as introduced in the House by Rep. Cheryl “Cheri” L. Bustos, D-Ill. That is the same bill that passed the Senate Thursday.
Once signed into law by President Biden, any contract with the provision that parties pursue arbitration rather than court proceedings to resolve allegations of sexual harassment or assault will have that provision invalidated. New contracts drawn up will not be able to contain such requirements.
“This will affect millions of workers instantly,” Sen. Gillibrand said.
