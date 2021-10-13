WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term raise for the national debt limit on Tuesday, down strict party lines.
With a vote of 219 to 206, House Democrats narrowly approved the measure, which authorized the Senate’s debt limit solution introduced last week. The move raises the national debt limit by $480 billion, allowing the government to continue fulfilling its financial obligations until December.
In a statement sent shortly after the House vote, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, blamed the Democratic party for the need to expand the national debt.
“I refuse to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling to fuel their reckless spending and advance their radical agenda,” she said. “Already, Democrats’ out-of-control spending has created historic inflation, and the American people know exactly who is to blame for why they are paying more for almost everything.”
Most economic experts agree that government spending is not responsible for the current inflation, which rather is caused by increasing demand for products while production remains low.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has told Congress in recent weeks and months that the recent inflation seen across the economy is most likely a temporary response to reopening the economy after the initial COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Rep. Stefanik additionally criticized Democrats for their pending infrastructure and social services packages, which reach a total $4.7 trillion.
“Now, Democrats are asking Congress to raise the debt ceiling even as they try to pass trillions more of reckless spending that will only bankrupt our future generations. This crisis is of their own making.”
With the debt limit raise now authorized by both chambers of Congress, all that remains is President Joseph R. Biden’s signature.
