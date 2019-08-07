CONSTABLEVILLE — Constable Hall and two other village organizations have been awarded grants from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation.
A $4,000 matching grant was awarded to the Constable Hall Association to help pay for the 200-year-old landmark’s chimney repair and restoration. “The funds received from this award will be used to repair the aging chimneys which in turn will prevent moisture from deteriorating the home and its collections,” according to the Association’s news release about the award.
As a matching grant the foundation hopes to generate additional community support for the project, the Community Foundation’s news release said.
The Constableville Fire Company, Inc. was gifted $1,500 to help buy an industrial washing machine for cleaning “turnout gear,” while the village was given $1,500 to help landscape the playground including new bedding chips and border to keep the chips in place as well as painting supplies to rejuvenate “tired sections of the playground” the Community Foundation news release said,
About 20 organizations applied for financial assistance in this second round of the Sawyers’ community fund and a total of 11 received awards.
Mr. and Mrs. Sawyer were long-time residents of Boonville and were deeply committed to the area. Their community fund was established in 2018 to “support programs, projects and initiatives that broadly impact and enhance the quality of life in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.”
