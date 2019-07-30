CARTHAGE — Construction has begun on the fourth and final home on Braman’s Block by the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity.
The Carthage Industrial Development Corp. took ownership of the former Braman Manufacturing Co. property in 2011. Determining the former site could be put to good use by the nonprofit, which aids low-income candidates in constructing homes with low-interest mortgages, it turned the more than 2-acre vacant parcel over at no cost to Habitat for Humanity.
Redevelopment of the property between Boyd, Alexandria and Adelaide streets began in 2014 in partnership with the village of Carthage, CIDC and area business partners.
The village designed and constructed a new street — Braman Lane — that year and two homes were built off the roadway the following year that were sold through the nonprofit’s family selection process.
Partner families must show ability to pay the mortgage and contribute “sweat equity” for the construction.
Samantha and Bryan Parker have been selected for the newest home on Braman’s Block.
“I was about 11 years old when my mother asked me to volunteer with her on a habitat house,” said Mrs. Parker. “Each year our family has helped on several homes in the area. My understanding of habitat is that they help families get into affordable homes who may not otherwise be able to.”
She said they applied for the Carthage home because they really liked the community.
“We were renting an apartment but there were issues and it seemed as if every apartment we went to see after deciding for health reasons we should leave, were too expensive or had similar issues as the one we were in,” Mrs. Parker said. “We applied for habitat and we felt blessed when we found out we were the next partner family.”
Working weekends, volunteers have cleared the area in preparation for the slab foundation. Hanson Aggregates of Watertown donated stone for he foundation in July and the build is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
“We are in serious need of volunteers,” Habitat Executive Director Amanda LeDesma said. “We work 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.”
It is requested to volunteers register online at www.tiahabitat.org/volunteer; by email at volunteer@tiahabitat.org or by calling 315-785-0308, extension 1 if they need assistance or would like to register as a large group.
“We would also love to have work groups from companies, social groups, churches and other organizations come out and support the project,” said Ms. LeDesma.
In addition, donations of lunches, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water for the volunteers, are welcomed.
Although construction skills are not needed to volunteer, there are other ways to be involved, according to the director.
“You can commit to being a prayer partner — praying for the safety of our volunteers, the partner family and the organization as a whole,” she said. “You can invite us to your community service groups to share our mission; donate money or building materials or shop at our ReStore at 938 Water St., Watertown, for furniture, appliances, building materials, paint and more.”
Since Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1994, the organization has worked to fulfill its mission by helping dozens of families in Jefferson and Lewis counties achieve the goal of home ownership.
The original design for Braman’s Block called for six homes, one on Adelaide, two on Braman Lane and three on Boyd Street. However, in 2015 Habitat determined the Adelaide Street lot was unsuitable because of boundary conflicts and the presence of red granite, which would interfere with construction. That property was sold to the owner of an adjacent property.
Although the organization had planned to build two houses in 2016, only one partner family was found. A house at 525 Boyd St. was completed in January 2017 and sold to a family in June, according to the report. With no qualified families, there was no construction in 2017 or 2018.
The local habitat organization has just launched a program to help existing homeowners. “Brush with Kindness,” available in Jefferson and Lewis counties, helps existing home owners who need help with home repairs. At this time, Brush with Kindness is limited to repairs outside of the home, such as wheelchair ramp installation, porch repair or other external needs, states a news release. This will be an ongoing program, serving as many people as funding allows.
The program criteria and instructions are available for review at tiahabitat.org/apply or by calling 315-785-0308.
The new program is sponsored by Northern Credit Union and the Youth Philanthropy Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.