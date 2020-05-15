SCRIBA — At around 8:59 a.m. Friday, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an incident at the Novelis Aluminum Mill, 1906 County Route 1, town of Scriba.
Following an investigation into the incident it was determined that Peter Clark Jr., 54, of Tully, was working as a contractor at the plant and was involved in an incident within the plant.
He was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of the incident.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on-scene by Menter Ambulance and the Novelis Volunteer Fire Department.
The incident is still under investigation.
