COPENHAGEN – Highlighted with letters to Santa, Tom and Jerry’s, carolers and a softball game, Copenhagen CARES Collaborative held its first community event Saturday.
Community members and businesses presented Hometown Holiday, which invited participants to stroll through the village, participate in activities and visit local businesses that offered specials and discounts.
The weather did not cooperate for the footwear for the snowshoe softball game but that did not deter players from playing. After nine innings, The Cottage Inn won 11-10 over the 3C team.
Cottage Inn captain Jeff Powis expressed thanks to the game’s hosts, Hopenhagen Farm.
“Mary and Dever Rumble did an excellent job setting this up,” Mr. Powis said.
Steve Smith and Chris Tehonica volunteered their expertise to umpire the game.
“It was good fun,” Mr. Smith said, pointing out that had the game only gone seven innings as originally planned, the other team would have won.
The 3C team was ahead 10-8 prior to the rally in the bottom of the ninth inning by The Cottage Inn team.
In the village office, volunteers were on hand to help children write letters to Santa and there was also the opportunity to view a video on the history of Copenhagen.
Alicia Berghorn, of Copenhagen, brought her niece Braelyn Riccio, 4, of Croghan to the event.
“This is awesome,” said Ms. Berghorn. “It’s a great community event. It’s great to have things for the kids to come out to — I was excited to bring my niece. I hope they have it every single year.”
The day concluded with a tree-lighting ceremony at the gazebo and fireworks.
The newly formed Copenhagen CARES Collaborative also held raffles to help fund future community events to follow their mission “to enhance the health, safety and resilience of the community, its residents, businesses and visitors while promoting and maintaining a sense of unity, pride and small-town character.” To learn more, visit the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/copenhagencares.
Festivities will continue Sunday in the village when the fire department hosts its annual parade at 2 p.m. The parade will start at Washington and Cataract streets and end at the fire station on Route 12 where there will be refreshments provided by the Fire Department Auxiliary and local church members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.