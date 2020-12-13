COPENHAGEN — For generations, the Simmons family has been providing a tradition, and the experience they’re selling is now more important than ever as families look for safe activities that make them maybe forget about the pandemic for just a few hours.
Shari L. Simmons has continued her family’s tradition of selling Christmas trees for nearly 45 years, adapting to COVID-19 by scaling back and focusing mostly on just selling trees. They know families who have gotten a tree from Simmons Farm for 40 years, so in order to do that they had to focus on just that.
The result is them seeing an increase in families coming out to cut their own trees. Over the years they’ve sold cookies or hot chocolate, but with COVID-19, they want to avoid close human contact.
“When they come to our farm, it’s like their mood changes,” Ms. Simmons said. “They get out of the car and it’s like another day, and then they go down to the field and it all changes.”
Families flocked to the tree farm along Route 12 on Saturday to pick out their Christmas tree as the holiday quickly approaches. Rows and rows of deep green fir trees lined the property, which can be seen from way up on Route 12. Once a family picks out their tree, its hoisted up onto the roof of their car so they can take it home to decorate.
It’s not just the trees they’re selling, but the experience.
There’s certainly a factor for Ms. Simmons of wanting to avoid having a COVID-19 case at her farm, especially since she’s in a business that relies on making all their sales in a short time. The Christmas tree-buying season is only about a month long, if that.
“When there’s a COVID outbreak somewhere, I think it’s entirely unfair that a family restaurant or other business gets their name blown all over because they had a COVID case,” she said.
She considers herself lucky compared to other businesses.
Tree sales have gone up, and this fall she opened a store on Route 342 in Pamelia called Simmons Farm with a Vintage Soul, which is a combination of a Christmas shop, farmers market and antique shop. She said roughly 75% of the vendors at the Watertown Farm & Craft Market held during the summer months along Washington Street have products in her new store.
“There are people that might have had slower sales at farmers markets,” she said, “and this gives them the opportunity to have a winter farmers market.”
But other businesses haven’t been as lucky, she said.
When nonessential businesses were shut down earlier this year, “you had flower shops that couldn’t sell a bouquet of flowers for Mother’s Day; you had people who couldn’t sell at their candy shop during Easter,” she said. “But you could go to Walmart and you could buy anything you wanted while all these small businesses, which would be entirely able to social distance, wear masks and sanitize, were totally shut down. It’s a wonder how any of them stayed in business.”
In selling the experience at the tree farm this year, Ms. Simmons said one of the best parts is seeing the family members’ eyes light up when she tells them they can go out in the field and take their masks off.
“I love our farm, I love Christmas trees and I love our customers,” she said. “People seem happy. We take every precaution we can, but it’s also a family name and family tradition. I’m just passionate about my farm and my trees. I want everybody to be safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.