WATERTOWN — One of the top universities in the country on Friday recognized an alumna native to Watertown who dedicates herself to helping shape and improve her home community.
Hartley Bonisteel-Schweitzer, Chaumont, received the Cornell New York State Hometown Alumni Award while surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and university officials at a ceremony at Maggie’s on the River. The award, created in 2018, highlights a Cornell University graduate who, after returning to their home county, involves themselves in improving their community, a nonprofit or business.
“It’s humbling to receive such a prestigious award with such a prestigious group of individuals,” she said.
Mrs. Bonisteel-Schweitzer, who graduated from Cornell in 2009, works as a community planner with the Development Authority of the North Country. She helps communities around Fort Drum regulate land use and development with zoning laws and ordinances, while ensuring they don’t allow interferences to post operations. She also assists the Children’s Home of Jefferson County and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County by serving on their boards of directors, and acts as chairwoman of the Chaumont Village Planning Board.
“She serves as a resource to the communities of the region during times of change; helping to guide them and to guide development to create strong, resilient communities that will endure far into the future,” said Joel M. Malina, vice president of university relations, who presented the award. “Cornell is extremely proud to be recognizing her today.”
The door into community assistance through planning opened for Mrs. Bonisteel-Schweitzer when she was granted her first internship at age 15.
The Northern New York Community Foundation, Jefferson Community College’s Center for Community Studies, the Watertown YMCA, the First Presbyterian Church and Neighbors of Watertown supported her internship of conducting housing surveys in the city, she said. The city offered Mrs. Bonisteel-Schweitzer another internship with its planning department during breaks in high school and between college semesters.
Every housing survey and staff meeting during Mrs. Bonisteel-Schweitzer’s internships fostered her passion for improving her home community, particularly through planning guidance for land use and development. Offering internships to younger residents not only provides them with experience, but instills a yearning to engage with and learn about their community.
“I think that growing up here has made me a lot like the residents of Jefferson county: resilient, a bit matter of fact, curious and hard-working,” she said. “I’m so glad I live here, and I’m proud to raise my girls here.”
As a result of receiving the award from Cornell, Mr. Malina said the university will donate $1,000 in her name to Watertown Urban Mission’s HEARTH program, which helps provide housing for homeless people.
She was also recognized by the City Council, U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and State Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.
