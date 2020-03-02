The death toll from coronavirus in the United States rose to six as Washington state officials announced four new deaths.
The new figure comes as health officials worked to contain the virus and officials urged people to remain calm and stressed there is still time to limit the spread in the United States.
The new deaths — all elderly individuals who died at the EvergreenHealth hospital — were from a nursing home in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, Wash.
Health officials said Monday there is still time to contain the coronavirus as the death toll in America rose in Washington and the virus spread in California.
“I think we have a common enemy,” said World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We have to stand together in unison to fight it, and these early signs are very encouraging.”
WHO officials declined to declare the COVID-19 disease a pandemic, saying 90% of the cases have been in China.
Of the 3,000 deaths from the virus, 2,803 have been in China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began. “Our message to all countries is this is not a one-way street — we can push this back,” Tedros said.
“Our actions now will determine the course of this outbreak.” he added. “Containment is possible in all countries that are affected, and that should be No. 1.”
In the United States, there have been approximately 80 cases of the virus.
Of the 62 countries affected by COVID-19, 55 have fewer than 100 cases. Only four countries have more than 1,000 cases, Tedros said.
WHO officials said it is rare to see a respiratory pathogen such as this virus that can spread widely in the community but can also be contained. The flu cannot be as easily contained, officials said.
“That offers us a glimmer, a chink of life that this virus can be suppressed and contained,” Mike Ryan, who runs the agency’s emergencies program, said in a briefing Monday.
Officials in California’s Santa Clara and San Mateo counties reported new cases of coronavirus Monday morning. In Santa Clara County, health officials said that two men who were “household contacts” of a previously confirmed case tested positive. Both are in isolation at their respective residences.
The new cases bring the total in the county to nine.
In San Mateo County, officials reported a presumed-positive case of the virus, pending testing confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That person has been hospitalized and remains under isolation. The source of their exposure is unknown, as the person has no known exposure to the virus through travel or through contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
This marks the second case in the county — the first was a person who had been repatriated to the U.S.
As coronavirus cases continue to spread across California, many under quarantine for the illness at Travis Air Force Base got some good news Monday: They were being allowed to go home.
Roughly 140 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had been under a mandated quarantine at the Northern California base were being released after showing no symptoms, health officials said.
According to the CDC, at least 45 cruise ship passengers who were transported to Travis Air Force Base and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas have tested positive for the virus. Twenty-one people had previously tested positive at Travis and were transported to local hospitals.
Video showed two buses taking the evacuees from the base to either San Francisco International Airport or Sacramento International Airport before heading to their respective homes.
Last week, officials in Costa Mesa, Calif., successfully fought a federal plan to have those at the Travis base moved to the Fairview Developmental Center.
As more cases of COVID-19 were reported around the country over the weekend, the focus remained on Washington state and Northern California, where health officials say the virus has spread through community contact. Officials are continuing to search for people who came in contact with the original patients to isolate them and get them tested.
Northern California’s Alameda County reported its first case Sunday, prompting the declaration of a local public health emergency. Still, officials urged residents to stay calm.
In Washington state, officials have reported 19 cases of coronavirus — 14 of which are from King County. Eight of those cases have been linked to Life Care of Kirkland, including four of the six deaths.
Of the new cases reported in Washington, two involved men in their 60s with underlying health conditions. One was in critical but stable condition at Valley Medical Center in Renton; the second was in critical condition at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.
Experts warn the rising case counts in the U.S. do not necessarily reveal the virus is spreading rapidly across the country. So far, testing in the U.S. has been very low, said Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch.
“Some of the numbers are changing because new things are happening, but a lot of the numbers are changing because we’re discovering things that have already happened,” Lipsitch said in a forum Monday hosted by Harvard’s public health school.
“It’s really important to distinguish ‘Oh, goodness, there’s a new cluster’ from ‘Oh, goodness, we just discovered that there’s a cluster that’s been there for some time.’ “
In California’s Solano County, two health care workers at a hospital were reported to have contracted COVID-19 after being exposed to a patient who was initially admitted there, and three more people were diagnosed with the virus in Santa Clara County, officials announced Sunday.
The two health care workers were exposed to the virus from a patient who was being treated at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, Calif., officials said. The female patient has since been transferred to the Universtiy of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and is considered the nation’s first announced case of “community spread,” meaning the source of infection is unknown.
That woman was not immediately tested for the virus because she did not fit federal testing criteria at the time. Officials had already expressed concern that she could have infected others.
The case led to 124 nurses and health care workers being asked to self-quarantine, according to the California Nurses Association.
