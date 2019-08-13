WATERTOWN — The stalemate between city lawmakers over the $3.1 million pool and bathhouse project at Thompson Park didn’t get resolved after members discussed the issue for more than 90 minutes on Monday night.
Three City Council members seem to be prepared to dip into the city’s fund balance to pay for the project to replace the pool and bathhouse.
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo still insist they will not change their votes to amend a $2.4 million bond ordinance to pay the $700,000 difference for the pool project.
“The ball is the mayor’s court,” said Councilman Cody J. Horbacz, who supports the pool project.
Dipping into the fund balance to pay the entire cost of the project would create financial chaos for the city, Mayor Butler said.
“It’s unprecedented recklessness,” he said.
The showdown is expected to come next Monday night to see if either side budges. After Monday’s work session, none of the five could predict how it will turn out.
Changing the language in the $2.4 million bond would take four votes. Using the fund balance to pay for the project would take three votes.
On Monday night, council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Ryan Henry Wilkinson and Mr. Horbacz vowed to move forward with using part of the fund balance.
“There’s only two options,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
In January 2018, council members approved the $2.4 million bond with a commitment that they would not spend another penny if the bids came in higher than that.
The project came in $700,000 over budget when bids were opened on July 25.
In explaining how the project would have a devastating financial impact on the city, City Manager Rick Finn recommended to reject the bids and direct city staff to work with consultant C&S Engineering, Syracuse, to rebid the project in hopes that it would come in lower.
Mr. Finn also said the bids were 25 percent higher than what they should be based on established market values.
If the project proceeds, the city would have to identify between $181,500 to $384,250 in new revenues if the city wants to keep within the state’s tax cap, he said.
Mayor Butler warned that the city’s bond rating would be harmed if the project went over the $2.4 million bond.
To support that argument, Mr. Finn told council members that City Comptroller James E. Mills had to convince Moody’s earlier this year not to lower the bond rating, citing its increasing debt service.
With all of those warnings, Mayor Butler still cannot believe the three council members would take such a financially risky move by paying for it with so much of the city’s $10.1 million fund balance.
“The kids have to have it,” he said. “The kids have to have their Christmas present.”
The three council members campaigned on getting a new pool at the historic park.
“We were elected to get it done and we’re going to get it done,” Councilman Horbacz said.
Councilwoman Ruggiero envisions a new pool transforming Thompson Park as a destination point that would attract young families from all over the area.
“I see it as an investment,” she said.
But Councilwoman Compo said she’s received about 20 e-mails from constituents who say the pool project would cost too much. Only one or two people have supported it, she said.
Councilman Henry Wilkinson reiterated that he’s said from the beginning that he would support increasing property taxes to pay for the pool.
Briefly on Monday night, city lawmakers talked about the need for the bathhouse, which would cost about $1.1 million if it was separated out from the pool.
It would solve the need for year-around restrooms and add changing rooms for the popular splash pad that opened last summer, they said. In the end, however, the three council members insisted they were not backing down from moving forward with the pool.
