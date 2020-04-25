LOWVILLE — In 2018, Lewis County paid $43,404 for one person with mental health issues going through County Court to receive treatment in a state in-patient facility so they could understand and participate in their legal proceedings.
In Jefferson County, it took one person 313 days of in-patient treatment to make it back to court that year. The county’s bill amounted to $179,729.
If cases identical to those in 2018 happened this year, they would cost Lewis County about $87,000 and Jefferson about $360,000, 100 percent of the cost, after the increase from 50 percent was added to the 2021 executive budget by the state Office of Mental Health in an administrative action and passed in the budget’s final version.
These cases have nothing to do with insanity pleas. They provide treatment to people determined by mental health professionals to need in-patient services to undergo “competency restoration” to help them get to a point at which they understand their legal circumstances and can participate in their own proceedings.
The cost for these stays can be exorbitant.
With daily rates at state mental health, or forensic, hospitals ranging from $500 to $1,200, and no way to predict how long it will take for each person, how many people will require the service annually or to which hospital a person will be sent, budgeting for costs regardless of the percentage of payment can be very difficult.
“There are so many variables that have to be determined,” said Lewis County Mental Hygiene Director Patricia Fralick. “Is there addiction? Developmental disabilities? Mental health disabilities? How compliant are they with treatment, with taking medications prescribed?”
Jefferson County Mental Hygiene Director Timothy Ruetten said these cases are also not about where the defendant calls home.
“This isn’t about residency. It’s about where the crime is committed,” Mr. Ruetten said, adding that although there were no cases in his county in 2019, one came across his desk a few weeks ago.
In order for defendants to go into a restoration program, the county judge issues an order requiring the county mental hygiene department to organize and pay for two mental health evaluations, including at least one to be done by a psychiatrist.
“They are determining if at that moment in time the person can actively participate in their defense,” Mrs. Fralick said. “If they are mentally able to understand the charges and contribute to their defense.”
Ultimately, it is the county judge’s decision as to whether or not the person will be sent to have their competency restored at a state forensic hospital.
This is one of the reasons the state Conference for Local Mental Hygiene Directors has been advocating not only against the increase in percentage, but against the requirement for counties to pay at all for the service.
Before the unified court system was created, county finances were used to pay for county courts. That’s when it was established counties should pay for in-patient services in state psychiatric facilities.
“Clearly the theory was that since the county court was committing the inmate, the county was essentially purchasing a service from the state and, therefore, should bear the expense,” said the information sheet the conference provided county directors on the issue.
Because the state has funded all county courts in one budget since the unified court system was adopted in 1977, the conference’s position is that county courts are “essentially a state controlled court” and so the service the state hospitals are providing is to the court, not to the county. Counties should not have to contribute.
Not factored into the conference’s argument is that the county court judges who issue the orders for a person’s competency to be restored are officials elected by residents of the county no matter which level of government — county or state — pays their salaries.
These are many of the same residents who pay the taxes that go into both the county and state budgets.
One major point of contention is that after a person is sent for treatment, no information is given to counties about the treatment for which they are paying or the progress of the defendant. Unlike other payers, like insurance companies, the mental hygiene directors said they only receive the bill.
“There is no discharge information on a person until they are at the county line,” said Mr. Ruetten. “In an ideal world we would have regular reports on the status of the treatment and a more thoughtful return plan.”
In an email to hygiene directors statewide, Conference Executive Director Kelly Hansen said she believes they will be able to work with the Office of Mental Health to find a fix.
“Our hope was that the Executive and Legislature would agree to issue a formal letter indicating a commitment to improving information sharing. When the dust settled, we learned that while a formal letter would not be forthcoming, the Office of Mental Health is committed to working with us on this issue,” she said.
Although the state budget passed, Ms. Hansen said that the organization will “re-group internally to develop a ‘Draft for Discussion’ document to identify potential next steps.”
The Lewis County Board of Legislators passed a resolution this month protesting the additional unfunded mandate in county expenses to be circulated to state officials.
