ALBANY — New York localities are revamping COVID-19 testing and influenza vaccine strategies as the state’s rate of new COVID-19 infections remained below 1% positive for two consecutive weeks Friday — or one incubation period of the novel coronavirus.
The state performed a record-high number Thursday of 98,880 diagnostic COVID-19 tests with 709 infected New Yorkers, or 0.72 percent positive. Friday marked the 14th consecutive day the state’s number of new cases remained below 1%.
“Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Friday. “When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up — and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day.
Three New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Thursday, down from five Wednesday. No virus-related deaths were reported in New York City on Thursday.
The state had 119 virus patients in intensive care, and 490 virus patients in New York hospitals Friday — the lowest numbers since March 15 and 16, respectively.
“We’ve been reopening for 14 weeks and our infection rate has actually gone down,” Cuomo said. “This is proof-positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives. But my message to New Yorkers remains the same: This is not over, we have to be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and be New York Tough!”
Officials have prepared for the worst, especially as the 2020-21 influenza season threatens to begin, with purchasing a stockpile of nasal swabs, COVID-19 testing kits and additional personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Gov. Cuomo and medical experts have expressed concern over a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping the state, especially as the fall approaches and New Yorkers become infected with this year’s strain of influenza. The seasonal flu begins in October or November and continues through April or May, depending on the year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Flu tests are typically administered in a doctor’s office, but the county will offer a series of six drive-through clinics this fall for residents to receive this year’s flu shot.
