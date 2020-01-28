WATERTOWN — Janet Nasworthy was cooking dinner Tuesday inside 303 Paddock Street when she heard a loud bang outside the house, which was the sound of a vehicle crashing into her parked truck outside on Holcomb Street.
Ms. Nasworthy said she ran outside after the noise at about 6:30 p.m.
Her Ram truck was parked on the road on Holcomb Street, and a car had hit it from behind, flipped and landed upside down. By the time she got out there, the man, who was driving a silver Hyundai, was already out and apologizing for the crash.
“I started calling 911 and he was already out of his car,” Ms. Nasworthy said. “He was walking around fine. He just kept apologizing.”
Matt Doheny, who lives at the house, said he was at work when Ms. Nasworthy called.
“I don’t know how it got flipped over,” he said. “That’s a mystery.”
The condition of the sole occupant who hit Ms. Nasworthy’s truck was unclear, and a city police officer at the scene said he had no comment on what may have caused the crash.
The crash resulted in the closure of a portion of Holcomb Street.
No further details were available as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
