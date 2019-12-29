WATERTOWN — The city fire department Saturday night worked to extinguish a blaze that erupted at a house on the corner of South Indiana and Boyd streets.
At around 10:30 p.m., black smoke was seen billowing into the air from the second floor windows of the home. Burning embers were falling to the ground.
After 11 p.m., fire crews deployed the city engine’s crane to rip off some of the roofing and siding. A dog was brought out of the back part of the building in a cage.
Multiple neighbors on scene said they believed the front part of the home to be vacant.
Watertown crews are currently working to put out the blaze
Crews were still working on the home as of 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
