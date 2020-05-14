NEW BREMEN — A Wagner Road home was damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning.
According to the Lewis County fire report news release, volunteer firefighters from the New Bremen and Croghan Fire Departments were able to keep the fire damage, mostly smoke and water, contained mostly to the kitchen and dining area of the property belonging to Wilber Lyndaker.
One of the two people that live in the house between the Tillman and Benton Roads, reported the fire at about 10:15 a.m., according to the news release
“The fire was quickly knocked down, saving the structure,” the report said.
Lewis County Search & Rescue and National Grid also assisted at the scene and
the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid for the residents.
The building is insured and although no cause was listed on the report, the blaze is not currently under investigation.
