BROWNVILLE — The town fire department used the Jaws of Life Wednesday night to remove a man who was in and out of consciousness and trapped after a rollover crash.
Shortly before midnight, the Town of Brownville Fire Department was dispatched to a rollover crash on Game Farm Road. When he arrived on the scene, Chief Ryan McIntosh found a car in the ditch laying on its driver’s side where the water was knee-high. Two men were inside the car at the time of the crash — the driver, identified as Michael L. Thomas, 24, Brownville, escaped on his own but stayed near his passenger, Anthony Deliquori, 26, address not available, who was trapped.
“He just kept saying he didn’t want to leave him there by himself,” Mr. McIntosh said of the man who got out.
Once the man was convinced to get away, a crew got to work gaining access to the trapped man. A paramedic was able to get inside the vehicle to stay with him through the process, asking him his name and telling him he was going to be OK, Mr. McIntosh said. He was in and out of consciousness while trapped in the vehicle.
A decision was made to peel back the roof just enough to remove the man, though the biggest issue was removing thick brush in the ditch while dealing with the water in freezing weather, he said.
“It was quite a task to get him out,” Mr. McIntosh said, adding that it took around 30 minutes to remove him.
The trapped man regained full consciousness and was alert and talking to paramedics once he was in the ambulance. Both were transported to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, said Ben Timerman, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene, and the fire department cleared the area at around 1:15 a.m.
