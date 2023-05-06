LONDON — King Charles III was crowned Saturday as Britain’s sovereign in a sumptuous, ritual-infused display of pageantry, taking the helm of a centuries-old monarchy that has often struggled, like his homeland, to find its place in the modern world.

Did you watch any coverage of the coronation of King Charles III?

You voted:

Chants of “God save the king!” echoed off the ornate walls of Westminster Abbey before the 5-pound weight of the jewel-encrusted St. Edward’s Crown, which is used only for coronations, was lowered onto his white-haired head in the culmination of Charles’ seven-decade-long journey to the throne.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.