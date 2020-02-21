CORNWALL, Ontario — Canadian passengers from a coronavirus-struck cruise ship, who have not tested positive for the disease, will spend an additional two weeks quarantined at Cornwall’s NAV Canada, according to a report on the National Post web site.
There have been 47 Canadian passengers evacuated from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which has been docked in Yokohama, Japan, for two weeks because they have been found to be infected.
They will stay in hospitals in Japan for treatment
Healthy passengers flying back to Canada were retested at a military base in Trenton, Ontario. Those found to have signs of the virus will stay on the base. Passengers with no sign of disease will be sent to Cornwall for a two-week quarantine.
NAV Canada is a large facility that has two restaurants, military housing, a swimming pool and a gym, according to the National Post.
A fence has been erected around the building and staff has sterilized its interior rooms.
NAV Canada has been used in emergencies before, once to house flood victims and another time to house Haitian refugees.
