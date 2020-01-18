GOUVERNEUR — For Cub Master Christopher P. Gates, the whole point of the Cub Scouts Winter Games is to have fun.
In just its second year, more than 50 Cub Scouts showed up at the Gouverneur Community Center filled with energy and ready to get serious about having fun. Inside the Community Center there was plenty to do. There were Lego building activities, boat racing, crafts and more. Outdoors, however, was where the action was. Boys and girls from Cub Packs from all over the region ran the obstacle course, played broom hockey, took part in sled pulling races and rode sleds down a hill, all in the name of a good time.
While the event is built around games, Mr. Gates stressed that it was not about competition.
“There is no winning,” Mr. Gates said. “It’s just fun.”
Mr. Gates is the Cub Master of Pack 2035 in Gouverneur and a committee member for the Northern Lights Council.
There were about 15 volunteers helping him keep the kindergartners through fifth-graders in some sort of order but not enough order so that there was any damper on fun.
Nathan Massey, 9, of Pack 2035, has been a Cub Scout for about a year.
“It’s fun and you learn stuff,” he said
His favorite activity as a Cub Scout so far has been learning how to whittle wood.
Safety, he said, is important. He had to pass a knife safety course before using his knife.
“Always close it up when you are done using it,” he said. “And keep them (knives) away from small children.”
Mr. Massey, whose favorite class is gym, said he was particularly looking forward to the sled races.
Mr. Gates said his Pack meets once a week and always has two or three activities planned each month.
He created the Winter Games last year as a way to get kids together and outside in the winter and, of course, to have fun.
