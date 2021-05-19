WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday announced updated guidance for child care, day camp and overnight camp programs that go into effect immediately.
Camp programs and facilities must collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children. There must be daily health screening practices including temperature checks. The state and local health department must be notified if there are any positive cases. Each site must conduct a property-specific capacity limitation that ensures appropriate social distancing. Staff who are not vaccinated must maintain a distance of at least six feet from other unvaccinated staff. These are a few of the guidelines Gov. Cuomo announced on Wednesday. For more, click here or visit https://forward.ny.gov/education-child-care-camps-industry-guidance-_blank.
“We are continuing to make incredible progress against COVID and lifting restrictions based on the science and numbers, but we are not yet at the finished line,” Gov. Cuomo said. “To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely.”
