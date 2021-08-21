Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attorneys aren’t giving up.
One of the governor’s outside counsel, Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC, sent a letter and supplemental information to state Attorney General Letitia James’s office Friday requesting the 168-page report released Aug. 3 that concludes Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, including nine current and former state staffers, be amended.
Cuomo’s attorneys have asserted his innocence since the report’s release, and claim the investigation and its findings are riddled with inaccuracies.
“To the extent the report includes a discussion of witnesses who found certain witnesses credible, it is incumbent that it be fulsome on the other side as well,” Glavin said Friday. “That’s a fair report and that’s a report the public and the Assembly can rely upon.”
Glavin spoke for more than 20 minutes Friday afternoon in a virtual briefing live streamed on Vimeo.
Reporters were not invited to a Zoom call with Glavin or other format to ask questions.
Cuomo’s office released photos Friday of a 2017 event in Oswego County. Virginia Limmiatis, a woman who attended the event as an employee from an energy company, said the governor touched her inappropriately with two fingers across her chest when greeting her, according to the attorney general’s report.
“The Assembly should make a judgment for themselves about the governor’s conduct that day and if the report fairly describes his interaction,” Glavin said.
Representatives with James’s office have repeatedly defended the allegations detailed as facts in the report, despite Cuomo’s attorneys’ attempts to discredit it.
The report, published by former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and Anne Clark, a prominent employment lawyer, was completed after a thorough investigation without outside influence or conflicts of interest, said Delaney Kempner, James’s director of communications.
“After multiple women made accusations that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed them, the governor, himself, requested that Attorney General James oversee an independent investigation,” Kempner said in a statement Friday in response to Glavin’s remarks. “That investigation was exhaustive, thorough, and without outside influence, period.
“Given the multiple, ongoing criminal investigations into the governor’s conduct, it would not be appropriate to respond further to these baseless attacks,” Kempner continued. “The 168-page report and additional 486 pages of exhibits clearly corroborate the experiences of the complainants, yet the governor and his aides continue to undermine those who seek to expose this dangerous conduct.
“We cannot allow survivors of sexual harassment to be further traumatized by these continued attacks, lies and conspiracy theories.”
The announcement for Glavin’s 1 p.m. virtual briefing was sent from Gov. Cuomo’s campaign, and not the Executive Chamber, for the first time as he prepares to leave office next week.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, will become the state’s first female governor at midnight Tuesday.
Cuomo resigned office Aug. 10 under pressure from the attorney general’s report that shows Cuomo engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior toward multiple women, including unwelcome hugs and kisses, surprising touches or gropes and increasingly suggestive sexual comments, breaking state and federal laws.
A number of former and current Executive Chamber staff denied witnessing Cuomo engage in sexual harassment or misconduct, according to a quote on page 121 of the report, which does not disclose the number of witnesses or their identities.
“...Which is why, I again, will ask for access to all of the informal interviews,” Glavin said.
Glavin discussed other evidence Friday she said discredits the claims of four other accusers.
Cuomo’s counsel has new information that will damage the credibility of Charlotte Bennett, a 26-year-old former aide and survivor of sexual assault who worked in the Executive Chamber last year, Glavin said. In the report, Bennett recalled Cuomo asking her about the details of her past trauma, if she was interested in older men and other inappropriate questions about her sexual relationships, body tattoos and piercings.
“In the days after this report was issued, a lot of people reached out to the governor and to me as well,” said Glavin, who would not provide further details about the information, but said it would be shared with James’s office and the Assembly Judiciary Committee.
The Legislature will suspend its impeachment probe into the governor after he leaves office, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced last week.
Cuomo’s defense will submit supplemental information to the Assembly Judiciary Committee as it prepares a public report of its findings into multiple scandals surrounding Cuomo and his administration. The committee’s separate impeachment investigation has persisted for more than five months.
Glavin also claimed inaccuracies in the claims made by Lindsey Boylan, the first former staffer to come forward last December; Elizabeth Commisso, a 32-year-old current executive assistant who accused Gov. Cuomo of slipping his hand beneath her blouse and cupping her breast during a hug in the Governor’s Mansion last November; and a woman identified as State Entity Employee No. 1 who says Cuomo grabbed her buttocks while taking a photo at an event in September 2019.
The governor remains under investigation at multiple levels of government, including criminal probes into Commisso’s assault, Cuomo’s administration’s alleged underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes throughout the pandemic and the governor’s potential use of state resources to publish his $5.1 million pandemic memoir.
Cuomo has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in any of the aforementioned scandals — augmenting his cries of innocence since the investigations gained steam in March.
