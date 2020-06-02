ALBANY — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and city police officers must do a better job, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, after they rejected state National Guard assistance to control vandalism and citywide looting overnight following civil unrest after last week’s death of an unarmed black man at the hands of Minneapolis police.
About 700 people were arrested and charged after attacking police officers, looting and other criminal activities overnight Monday into Tuesday that destroyed dozens of Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan businesses. The incidents mostly occurred from 23rd Street to the 50s, along with parts of the Bronx with reports of looting in the Union Square area, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
The looters are mainly members of political extremist groups, Gov. Cuomo said Tuesday during a briefing at the state Capitol.
“(They) are using this moment for their own purposes and exploiting this movement and moment,” the governor said, adding the majority of peaceful protests are “two very different things.”
“That’s what this nation is all about — the right to protest,” he said. “This is a totally different situation that has nothing to do with the protesters.”
Peaceful protests, rallies, demonstrations and overnight violent incidents have raged across U.S. cities since late last week after 46-year-old George Floyd died facedown on the street on Memorial Day when a white and now former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Gov. Cuomo slammed Mr. de Blasio and the New York Police Department’s response to control the overnight looting Monday into Tuesday after the governor offered all mayors statewide — about 700 officials — additional state police troopers or troops of the state’s 13,000 members of the National Guard, which have been on standby since the weekend. Mr. de Blasio did not take the offer.
“The police in New York City were not effective at doing their job last night — period,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They have to do a better job.
“...It was inexcusable... I believe the mayor underestimated the problem.”
The city was placed under curfew starting 11 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday. The governor said the curfew was not enough.
Mr. de Blasio insisted Tuesday all outside armed forces do more harm than good, and said the NYPD is fully capable of taming the mayhem.
The governor agreed bringing in National Guard troops to help control New York City rioting is unnecessary, citing the NYPD is one of the nation’s largest police forces with roughly 38,000 members.
“The NYPD can do this,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They have to be given the support to do it. They have to be directed to do it. But I believe they can do it.”
Gov. Cuomo said he would have to “displace” the mayor to forcefully dispatch National Guard assistance to New York City.
“Legally...can you displace a mayor? Yes, a mayor can be removed,” the governor said. “I don’t think we’re at that point.
“It is a bizarre thing to try to do in this situation. It would make a bad situation worse.”
The governor has made statements supporting peaceful protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement over the last several days, but condemns violent acts, saying it distorts the message that will incite change.
“I am disappointed and outraged at what happened in New York City last night,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They destroyed businesses essential to the community and the very people we’re trying to help.”
Mr. de Blasio extended through Sunday a New York City curfew imposed daily from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday’s 11 p.m. curfew was originally for one night only. The curfew is to address the looting and civil unrest — not protesters, Gov. Cuomo said.
“It’s not to harass law-abiding citizens,” the governor added.
State police dispatched additional officers over the weekend as protesters crowded downtown Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo and Rochester. The upstate cities have maintained increased police presence over the last several nights. Nine people were arrested in connection with confrontations with Albany City Police officers early Tuesday morning, but otherwise, Capital District protests remained peaceful following violent incidents Saturday night.
“We’re going to have a tough few days... We will find a way through,” Mr. de Blasio said Tuesday, adding that the NYPD would get extra resources as needed.
Earlier Friday, prosecutors charged ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Mr. Floyd’s death. Mr. Chauvin and the other three police officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s detainment were all fired Tuesday, one day after Mr. Floyd’s death.
Video recorded during the incident showed Mr. Floyd, handcuffed behind his back, facedown on the street with Mr. Chauvin kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. During that time, Mr. Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became unresponsive as Mr. Chauvin continued to hold his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck. Police said they were trying to arrest Mr. Floyd as part of a forgery investigation.
Gov. Cuomo repeated his call for Congress to pass legislation to implement national law enforcement standards banning chokeholds and excessive police force. The governor also proposed prohibiting local prosecutors to prosecute allegations of police abuse and supports repealing or reforming state law 50a, which prohibits the release of police disciplinary records.
The state Senate and Assembly majority conferences met and discussed the ongoing issues Monday, according to a release from the New York State Legislature. Legislators have several bills related to the issues and are developing a legislative package based on the ideas.
Lawmakers intend to discuss, negotiate and vote on the bills next week.
President Donald J. Trump announced a plan late Monday to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to send federal troops into cities to suppress riots. After the president’s speech, riot police near the White House cleared protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets to make a path for Mr. Trump to St. John’s — the “church of presidents” — where he held a Bible aloft in a show of piety and power.
Gov. Cuomo called the president’s behavior “political theater” Tuesday.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
Kate Lisa covers New York government and the state Capitol for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Contact her at klisa@columbiagreenemedia.com or follow her on Twitter @KaitlynnLisa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.