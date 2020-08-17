MILWAUKEE — Coronavirus COVID-19 weakened the United States, but President Donald Trump has weakened the national body over the last four years, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said before throwing support Monday night to Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden.
Near the end of a five-minute pretaped speech from Albany, Gov. Cuomo called for a leader to be elected Nov. 3 who will unify Americans and appeal to their best.
“I know that man,” Cuomo said. “I’ve worked with that man. I’ve seen his talent. I’ve seen his strength. I’ve seen his pain and I’ve seen his heart. That man is Joe Biden.
“Joe Biden can restore the soul of America, and that’s exactly what our country needs today.”
Gov. Cuomo was first in a line of speakers Monday night at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, largely held remotely, under the theme “We the People.” Monday was the first of the four-night prime-time event that will culminate in the party’s nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to challenge Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November.
Other convention speakers Monday included Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt, and 2016 Republican presidential candidate and Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Cuomo used analogies similar to the visual comparisons the governor made throughout his daily coronavirus briefings, which gave him global attention through the height of the pandemic in New York through March, April and May.
“COVID is the symptom — not the illness,” Gov. Cuomo said. “A virus attacks when the body is weak and it cannot defend itself.
Trump has weakened America’s body politic over the last few years, Cuomo said, with growing divisions, anti-Semitism, anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric and racism, culminating with the recent international Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes Memorial Day.
“Only a strong body can fight off the virus and America’s divisions weakened it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Donald Trump didn’t create the initial division. The division created Trump — he only made it worse.”
Cuomo criticized the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a “failure” as the governor has repeatedly done over the summer. Trump and the federal government watched New York suffer in the early days of the virus, Cuomo said, was negligent and learned nothing from its mistakes.
“The virus had been attacking us for months before they even knew it was here,” he said. “We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, then tried to politicize it.”
The governor discussed the United States as a nation in crisis and the ways COVID-19 revealed America’s weaknesses, reviewing how the pandemic has shaped the country’s government, social unity and leadership.
COVID-19, which has infected more than 5 million Americans and killed more than 170,000 to date, showed the nation how to put differences aside and find common ground, the governor said.
“Americans learned a critical lesson: How vulnerable we are when we are divided, and how many lives can be lost when our government is incompetent,” Cuomo said. “America can still rise to the occasion. Government can tell the truth and build trust.
“...Americans can work together and forge community in a competent government.”
Wearing masks and remaining socially distanced from others, or 6 feet apart, shows Americans we care about each other.
“We are America, we win wars and we are the greatest country on the globe. We showed that our better angels are strong and that Americans will rise to their call. We saw that at the end of the day, love wins. ...
Government matters and leadership matters and it determines whether we thrive and grow or whether we live and die.”
Cuomo reviewed New York’s climb up COVID-19 steep curve of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, going on to thank the 30,000 out-of-state volunteers who prepared to help the state in its hour of need.
“Your love gave us the strength to carry on,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We went through hell, but we learned much.”
