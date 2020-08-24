NEW HYDE PARK — The Legislature must amend state law to increase penalties on utility companies, including simplifying the process to revoke a franchise, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, after companies’ failure to restore electric power after Tropical Storm Isaias earlier this month.
The Aug. 4. storm left hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers without power, some for more than a week, and has led to growing criticism of major utility companies including Con Edison and PSEG for their lack of preparedness and poor response.
Cuomo and lawmakers have slammed utility companies, including Central Hudson, Consolidated Edison Inc., PSEG Long Island and New York State Electric & Gas, in recent weeks. The governor said Monday he will propose legislation to increase the financial penalty on utilities beyond a slap on the wrist to force companies to improve their systems, as many have become too arrogant, or believe they’re “too big to fail,” Cuomo said.
“That’s not true — they work for the people of the state,” Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing at Clinton G. Martin Park Community Center in New Hyde Park. “If they’re not providing the service, then fire them. We pay for that service; if they’re not providing the service, then find someone else to provide the service.
“We know these storms are going to happen. ... Why is it, every time there’s a storm, the utility companies are so slow in their response? Why?” the governor said. “They’re not doing us a favor. This is what we pay for, and we don’t pay just to have the utility companies function on a nice day.”
New York utility companies get a state license and franchise agreement, but receive a profit after receiving usage fees from consumers. The state’s existing laws are too protective to utilities, Cuomo said, as penalties related to reliability and continuity of electric service is capped at $100,000 or 0.02 of 1% of the company’s gross operating revenues — whichever is greater — for each offense.
Penalties rise to $500,000 or .04 of 1% for combo gas and electric utilities, according to a statement from the govenor’s office.
“If that’s the limit compared to the money they’re making — this is de minimis — they’re just paying penalties, basically, as a cost of doing business,” Cuomo said. “We have to change the law. Change the amount of the penalties so the penalty is actually a penalty. Look at the word penalty. It has to be a penalty that will change your behavior because it is significant. Saying $100,000 per incident to these companies is not significant.”
The governor called for representatives to change state law to create a faster process of revoking a utility’s franchise. The bill will require utilities to clearly communicate with New Yorkers during outages and give accurate information regarding power restoration.
“They have to know that they can lose their operating certificate and it’s not going to take years to do, and we’re not going to wind up in the courts,” Cuomo said. “We can do it and we can do it quickly. And, there has to be a mandatory communication system that operates during the storm.”
Last week, Gov. Cuomo announced the Department of Public Service sent Notice of Apparent Violation letters to four electric service providers — Con Edison, Orange & Rockland, PSEG LI and Central Hudson — and telephone, cable and internet provider Altice-Optimum that they face steep penalties and must take immediate corrective actions for the remainder of the hurricane season.
Lawmakers took utility providers to task during a virtual hearing Thursday, grilling state regulators and slamming power companies for leaving New Yorkers in the dark following the Aug. 4 weather event.
Con Ed officials testified they were caught off guard by the storm and blamed inaccurate forecasts for their failed response.
New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, called the hearing an attempt to “get to the bottom of what went wrong, why the response was so slow, why we’re not prepared.”
“We’re not looking for excuses,” she said. “We want answers, we want assurances, and at the very least we want viable, workable plans that will prevent us from being here yet again.”
Snowstorms, hurricanes and tropical storms impact state utilities year-round — especially in Long Island and New York City because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Sandy in 2012, or Hurricane Harvey, which ravaged Houston in 2017, led to widespread, prolonged outages.
Many downstate and city legislators among New Yorkers who lost power for several days, and in some cases weeks, expressed frustration Thursday after PSEG Long Island and other utility executives declined to share their salaries, or details about what percent of profits line executives’ pockets while utility rates continue to increase.
“I’m really very frustrated to hear you say that the level of compensation for the awards made with public money that supplement salaries in PSEG Long Island is confidential,” said Assemblyman Steve Englebright, D-East Setauket. “I don’t find that acceptable any more than many of my colleagues do.”
Thousands of New Yorkers lost hundreds of dollars worth of spoiled food and medicine with the prolonged power outages.
“Do you guys think you’re at a hearing, or is this some sort of dress rehearsal?” Sen. Kevin Thomas, D-Garden City, demanded of PSEG Long Island president and COO Daniel Eichhorn and Long Island Power Authority CEO Thomas Falcone at last week’s hearing. “None of you are prepared to give us answers to the questions we’re asking here.”
Several lawmakers remain outraged by the utility companies’ delay and failure to quickly restore essential electric power, especially during a pandemic when more New Yorkers are reliant on the internet for remote working and learning.
“I’ve heard many legislators about how they’re upset,” Cuomo said Monday. “If you’re upset, do something about it. Change the law. That’s what we need you to do. Take the upset, take the emotion and make change. Pass a new law and do it right away.”
The Department of Public Service continues to investigate revoking Con Edison and Orange & Rockland’s franchise agreements and the possible decision to terminate PSEG-LI’s contract with LIPA.
The New Hyde Park Road Long Island Rail Road grade crossing opened Monday after Cuomo, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber, crews and other officials cut a ribbon at a Long Island Rail Road grade crossing. The crossing opened two months ahead of schedule after the MTA, which is slated to face a $12 billion budget shortfall in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sped up construction with decreased ridership.
The upgrade is part of a larger, multibillion-dollar Third Track Project to improve the Long Island Rail Road. The third track is about 10 miles and is expected to be completed in 2022.
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.