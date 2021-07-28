ALBANY — All health care workers in New York who directly treat patients or face the public will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Every health care worker in the state who directly interacts with patients must get the vaccine. Regular COVID testing throughout the work week is not an acceptable alternative for public-facing health workers in New York, the governor said.
“Politicians don’t like to suggest actions that are not popular,” Cuomo said during a virtual briefing Wednesday. “A politician who suggests too many unpopular options is not a long-term politician, but there’s a choice in doing the political thing or doing the right thing, and I’ve always chosen to do the right thing.”
The vaccine mandate was announced after new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have increased across the state and nation for several weeks.
“We need dramatic action to get a control of the situation,” Cuomo said.
Health experts around the globe have tied the increase to the more contagious COVID delta variant.
Pfizer or Moderna’s two-shot and Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccines have proven effective against the mutated virus.
