Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to help New York contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Mr. Cuomo, who made the declaration during a briefing on the virus Saturday, also confirmed 32 additional cases in New York, bringing the statewide total to 76.
He also directed the state’s consumer protection division to launch an investigation into reports of unfair price increases of products such as household cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer. New Yorkers can now contact a toll-free hotline at 1-800-697-1220 to report suspected price gouging or concerns about improper delivery of quantity. They can also file an online complaint. All credible complaints will be referred to the New York State Attorney General’s office.
The state of emergency allows for the following: expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources; qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing; expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment; expedited personnel on-boarding; expedited leasing of lab space; EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals; provides clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation.
Of the 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 57 are in Westchester, 11 in New York City, four in Nassau, two in Rockland and two in Saratoga.
“As we continue to provide essential updates and encourage people to act upon the facts on coronavirus instead of the hype, I have officially done a declaration of emergency which gives us certain powers to help local health departments that are very stressed,” Governor Cuomo said. “As the local health departments continue to monitor and quarantine people, we have a more expedited purchasing protocol to get them all the tools they need to contain the virus spread. In the meantime we are cracking down on price gouging which continues to be a problem, and I want businesses to be aware that you could lose your license because we are very serious about this.”
