Cuomo maintains innocence in final address

Gov. Andrew Cuomo maintained his innocence in his final address to New Yorkers on Monday, growing emotional after reviewing the legislative accomplishments of his decade-long administration on his final day in office.
Cuomo, who will end his third term as the 56th governor of New York at midnight, delivered a 15-minute farewell speech at noon streamed live on governor.ny.gov. He resigned Aug. 10, one week after the state attorney general’s Aug. 3 report that concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women, including multiple former and state employees.
“There will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situations involving me,” Cuomo said Monday, adding government and the press condemning a person without facts undermines the justice system.
“That doesn’t serve women, and it doesn’t serve men or society,” he said. “Of course, everyone has a right to come forward and we applaud their bravery and their courage in doing so, but allegations must still be scrutinized and verified whether they’re made by a woman or a man. I understand there are moments of intense political pressure and media frenzy that cause a rush to judgment, but that is not right.”
Monday’s brief speech was not open to members of the press or the public.
Representatives from state Attorney General Letitia James’s office defended the thoroughness and fairness of the report’s findings while Cuomo’s counsel continue to hold public briefings and make statements to discredit the damning accusations.
“The attorney general’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic and it worked,” Cuomo said. “There was a political and media stampede, but the truth will out in time. Of that, I am confident.”
Cuomo expressed his confidence in Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will take oath of office to become the state’s first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
“What we do now is more important than what we have done as a society in generations,” he said.
The governor has asserted he has done nothing wrong for months, and started his final address repeating his claim the attorney general’s report was a politically motivated bombshell.
Cuomo remains under investigation at multiple levels of government, including criminal probes into an alleged sexual assault of a current executive staffer, Cuomo’s administration’s alleged underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes throughout the pandemic and the governor’s potential use of state resources to publish his $5.1 million pandemic memoir.
Cuomo warned about the continuing the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to impact the state economy.
All school teachers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, Cuomo said.
“...for their protection and for our children’s protection,” he added. “Masks must be required in high-risk areas and private businesses must mandate proof of vaccination for large gatherings. This simply will not happen without a state law mandating that it happened.”
Cuomo said the state must focus on rebuilding businesses in the pandemic’s wake and cracking down on crime. He spoke out against defunding the police and working to build back trust between police agencies and communities.
The governor focused on his past accomplishments during the rest of his address, including the passage of the Marriage Equality Act that legalized same-sex marriage in the state in 2011, the $15 minimum wage, new LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy international airports, a revitalized Penn Station and other construction projects that remain ongoing.
He also touted the controversial passage of the SAFE Act, which barred New Yorkers from possessing assault weapons and cracked down on firearm sales.
“In sum, we didn’t get everything done that we wanted to, or even everything we should have done and we didn’t always get it quite right, but I want you to know from the bottom of my heart that every day, I worked my hardest,” Cuomo said. “I gave it my all and I tried my best to deliver for you.
Cuomo thanked his staffers, family and wished success to Hochul and Eric Adams, the presumptive next mayor of New York City.
“Thank you for the honor of serving as governor of New York, thank you for allowing me to represent you, thank you for empowering me to fight for you,” Cuomo added.
