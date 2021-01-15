ALBANY — The state needs more dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine after about 50,000 fewer doses were allocated to New York from the federal government this week, further hindering sluggish allocation to localities and distribution to millions of eligible New Yorkers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
The federal government purchases COVID-19 vaccine supplies from approved drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna. The state has adopted federal vaccine guidelines set by U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which has opened eligibility to about 7.1 million New Yorkers, including health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, certain essential workers including police, EMS workers, firefighters and teachers and all Americans aged 65 and older.
The state was slated to receive about 300,000 dosages per week but got a reduced number of 250,000 doses this week, further concerning officials about the supply. It will take about six months to vaccinate 7.1 million people at the current supply rate.
“No one gets all they need,” Cuomo said Friday during a COVID-19 briefing in the state Capitol. “When you have the floodgates open and the syringe at the bottom, 7 million people for 250,000 doses per week, every distributor, every one, is going to say, ‘I need more.’
“New York state doesn’t get what it needs ... you know who says I need more? I say I need more. I must have said it 17 times yesterday to federal officials I was talking to,” he added.
Americans must be 16 years of age or older to receive the vaccine, or 15.4 million total New Yorkers of the state’s population of roughly 19.5 million people.
New Yorkers eligible to receive the vaccine must schedule appointments at one of 13 state mass vaccination sites, 5,389 pharmacies, 194 hospitals, 2,852 private doctor networks, or 58 city and local health departments.
Federal guidance expanded eligibility to Americans 65 and older and to immunosuppressed and people with pre-existing conditions earlier this week. The state is waiting on updates to the federal guidance, as eligible pre-existing conditions were not specified.
“It would be easier to do a list of who’s not eligible,” Cuomo said. “The math just doesn’t work and the physics don’t work.”
The lacking supply has caused a scheduling backlog. Appointments have been scheduled up to 14 weeks in advance, or through the end of April.
“Our constraint is the federal supply and that is creating a scheduling backlog and it is creating pressure on what was supposed to be the prioritization process,” Cuomo said. “The theory was, we’ll increase the eligibility and we’ll increase the allocation. They increased the eligibility. They did not increase the supply.
“All this volume and it has to go through the point of a needle — literally and figuratively,” the governor added. “That’s the situation the federal government created.”
U.S. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., sent a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday, that was signed with 43 other senators, calling on the department to implement a comprehensive national vaccine plan after an initially failed rollout.
“The biggest thing we want to ensure about the coronavirus vaccine is access. The vaccine must be available to whoever needs and wants it,” Schumer said in a statement Friday. “By refusing to work with local governments to implement a national vaccine plan, HHS is failing New Yorkers who are earnestly waiting their turn for a vaccine, and they must step up to address the health inequalities and distribution failures.”
Senators demanded the department take immediate action to work and communicate with state, local, tribal and territorial governments, vaccine and personal protective equipment manufacturers, public health experts and health care providers in their pleading letter.
“New York’s health systems have been stretched to the limits and as the virus surges across the state, federal support is necessary to effectively distribute and administer vaccines,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “The Trump administration’s lack of leadership has hampered our nation’s vaccine distribution and resulted in doses of vaccine expiring before reaching Americans. Even in the final days of this administration, it’s crucial that they enact a robust federal plan to allow the incoming Biden administration to quickly reach every American in need of the vaccine.”
Both senators have called on the department for months to develop a national plan to fund agencies and provide supplies and information to smoothly distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans.
Cuomo attributes the mass confusion and delays with the vaccine rollout to intentional political retaliation or federal incompetence under President Donald Trump before he leaves office, the governor said Friday.
State and local officials were hopeful earlier this week after Trump’s administration announced it would accelerate the release of second vaccine dosages to help ramp up supply. It was later reported the federal vaccine supply was already exhausted before officials promised larger allocations to states, revealing second dosages were already delivered.
“I think what they did was politically motivated,” Cuomo said.
About 74% of the state’s roughly 844,000 delivered vaccine dosages have been administered to date, or about 623,000 New Yorkers immunized in the last month. About 731,285 New Yorkers have received their first doses, with 96,430 people completing their second injections.
Numbers on the CDC’s website suggest the state has about 730,000 unused vaccines. Financial Services Deputy Superintendent Gareth Rhodes, a leading member of the state’s Coronavirus Task Force and one of Cuomo’s top aides, said that number includes unused vaccines for nursing homes and federal long-term adult care facility vaccination programs.
Vaccination distribution varies by region, with 90% of available vaccine doses distributed in designated health facilities in the north country, 87% administered in the Capital Region and 73% in the Finger Lakes.
The state released rates of eligible health care workers who have declined to take the vaccine to date for the first time Friday. About 28.5% of hospital workers in the Mid-Hudson region declined a COVID-19 vaccine — the state’s highest refusal rate.
The state reported 27.8% refusal in the Mohawk Valley, 23.5% in Western New York, 21.5% in the north country, 18.3% in the Finger Lakes, 17% in Central New York, 13.4% on Long Island, 13.3% declined in New York City, 12.3% in the Southern Tier and 11.7% of hospital workers in the Capital Region declined a vaccine.
Cuomo expressed confidence in the vaccine’s safety and efficacy Friday, adding the state’s Clinical Advisory Task force also approved the immunization for safety and efficiency.
“I don’t trust a lot of things the previous administration did, that’s the truth, and I’m not going to say otherwise, but this vaccine is different,” Cuomo said.
The state’s overall COVID-19 positivity decreased to 6.14% on Friday — down from 7.6% on Tuesday and nearly 8% for much of last week.
The state did not release separate infection rates for focus clusters or hot spot zones.
New York’s coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths have declined after a surge of social events and activity for about five weeks from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Statewide coronavirus hospitalizations decreased 15 patients to 8,808 people Friday.
The Finger Lakes continues to have the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 of the state’s 10 regions at 792 people, or 0.07% of its population. The Mohawk Valley has the state’s highest coronavirus infection rate at 8.66% on Friday. Long Island is close behind at 8.27% positive, with 7.94% in the Capital Region, 7.63% in the Finger Lakes and 7.44% in the north country.
About 0.05% of the Capital Region’s population is hospitalized with the novel coronavirus at 525 people, with 117 COVID patients in the north country at 0.03% of the northern rural area’s population.
More than 3,340 New York City residents are hospitalized with COVID, or 0.04%, with 0.06% in Long Island at 1,647 patients.
The state reported 183 New Yorkers died Thursday from COVID-19 complications, which has remained about flat for the past two weeks.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.