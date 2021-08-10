ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resigned Tuesday in wake of the state attorney general’s damning report that he sexually harassed at least 11 women and fostered a toxic culture in the Executive Chamber, and the Assembly’s swift aim to impeach him within the coming weeks.
Cuomo’s resignation will go into effect in 14 days, or Aug. 24, he said during a virtual briefing Tuesday streamed from the state Capitol.
“The state Assembly yesterday outlined weeks of process that will then lean to months of litigation — time and money would be wasted,” Cuomo said. “This is one of the most challenging times for government in a generation. Government really needs to function today. Government needs to perform.
“I think given the circumstances,” he added, “the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing.”
Lt. Gov. Kathleen C. “Kathy” Hochul, a Democrat, will take Cuomo’s place, and become the state’s first female governor through the end of Cuomo’s third term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Hochul is smart, Cuomo said, adding his confidence the transition will go smoothly.
“I agree with Gov. Cuomo’s decision to step down,” Hochul said in a statement. “It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.
“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor,” she added.
One week ago, state Attorney General Letitia James released a 168-page report that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, including nine current and former state staffers, with unwelcome hugs and kisses, surprising touches or gropes and increasingly suggestive sexual comments, breaking state and federal laws.
Federal and state officials in both major political parties have demanded he resign since multiple women first raised the allegations in March.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, spoke with Hochul on Tuesday, and looks forward to working with her.
“This has been a tragic chapter in our state’s history. Gov. Cuomo’s resignation is the right decision,” Heastie said in a prepared statement. “The brave women who stepped forward were heard. Everyone deserves to work in a harassment-free environment.”
Cuomo’s counsel has pushed back on several accusations in the attorney general’s report, published by former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and Anne Clark, a prominent employment lawyer — especially that Elizabeth Commisso, a 32-year-old current executive assistant, who said Cuomo slipped his hand beneath her blouse and cupped her breast during a hug in the Governor’s Mansion last November.
Cuomo has repeatedly denied the incident ever happened.
The multiple ongoing investigations into Cuomo will not end just because the governor is out of office.
The Assembly’s impeachment probe could move forward to prevent Cuomo from seeking public office ever again.
The Albany County District Attorney and Albany County Sheriff’s offices are investigating potential criminal charges related to sexual harassment and Commisso’s alleged assault.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn continues to investigate Cuomo and his administration’s alleged underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes throughout the pandemic.
The AG’s criminal investigation into Cuomo’s potential use of state resources to publish his $5.1 million pandemic memoir also remains ongoing.
Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC, one of Cuomo’s attorneys, continued to poke holes in the attorney general’s report for about 45 minutes Tuesday before the governor addressed the state to step down.
“The report contains errors and omits key evidence ... that undermined the narrative that began in day one of this investigation,” Glavin said. “This was not about an independent review. From day one, this was about building a case against Gov. Cuomo.”
Reporters were not invited to attend Glavin or Cuomo’s briefings Tuesday, either virtually or in-person, and were not given an opportunity to ask questions.
The investigators who published the report confirming the governor as a serial sexual harasser failed to collect emails, staff schedules and other documented evidence that disproves the accounts of several of the 11 accusers, Glavin said.
Glavin and Cuomo’s other counsel held a similar briefing to discredit the AG’s report Friday, and have appeared on national news programs, including CNN and MSNBC, several times over the past few days to defend the governor and discredit the report’s findings.
Representatives with the AG’s office have clapped back at the governor’s counsel for attacking the attorney general’s independent investigation and undermining the bravery of the 11 women who shared personal stories of sexual harassment and potential assault.
James is eager to move forward and work with Hochul, she said in a statement Tuesday.
“Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice,” James said. “I thank Gov. Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lt. Gov. Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, will take over the responsibilities of the lieutenant governorship once Hochul takes over to lead the state until she selects a new lieutenant governor.
“Today is a somber day for the state of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Gov. Cuomo’s resignation opens the door to a restorative future. We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive work spaces.
“Working with Gov. Kathy Hochul, the first woman governor of New York state, we will continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy and face our challenges standing together,” she added. “Gov. Hochul is a dedicated leader, and united, we will get the people’s work done.”
Hochul, 62, has served at all levels of government throughout her career, including as a congresswoman in the state’s 26th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013, as Erie County clerk and as a member of the Hamburg Town Board from 1994 to 2007.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., each commended the 11 women who came forward about the pervasive culture of sexual harassment and toxicity within New York’s Executive Chamber.
“There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Gov. Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York,” Schumer said. “I have full confidence that Lt. Gov. Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration.”
Schumer spoke with Hochul on Tuesday, he said. The leader and Gillibrand expressed they are eager to work with the new governor to serve the state.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories,” Gillibrand said. “They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor.”
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said in a statement he looks forward to working with Hochul, a fellow Western New Yorker, and hopes the resignation will bring a measure of justice to the 11 women, including nine current and former state staffers, who came forward.
“Today marks one small step toward restoring honor, decency, and accountability to New York state government,” Ortt said. “Over the past year, Andrew Cuomo’s credibility completely fell apart. Now, following his overdue resignation, it will never be repaired. The governor’s pervasive harassment and coverups cast a dark cloud over our state Capitol and took us away from the important work facing this state.”
Ortt chastised Democrats in the state Legislature for failing to hold Cuomo and his administration accountable, despite repeated pleas from Republican lawmakers.
“I hope those in the Legislature — and other powerful figures around the state — reflect on their own actions in response to Andrew Cuomo’s disturbing behavior,” Ortt said. “The vocal support and the deafening silence of many helped keep Andrew Cuomo in power far longer than he deserved.”
(1) comment
Republicans, see what a bipartisan effort to hold politicians to account looks like? Rather than rallying around them and turning them into cult leaders and embracing conspiracy theories.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.