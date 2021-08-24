WATERTOWN — An Emmy Award given to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for his daily press briefings in 2020 has been rescinded.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Tuesday that it is rescinding the Emmy given to Mr. Cuomo in November. The former governor had received the honor after issuing 111 daily briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic, but the international academy is now citing a report from state Attorney General Letitia James that alleged Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.
The academy issued the following statement:
“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”
Also on Tuesday, Attorney General James issued a statement on Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was sworn into office shortly after midnight.
“Today is a historic day for New Yorkers with the swearing in of our first female governor, Kathy Hochul,” her statement said. “I congratulate Governor Hochul on this incredible accomplishment and wish her well in her new role building on the progress of our great state. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the entire incoming administration.”
