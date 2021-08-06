Cuomo’s lawyers say AG report contains ‘inaccuracies’

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attorneys Friday called for transcripts related to state Attorney General Letitia James’s report, saying they were never given an opportunity to respond to inaccuracies.
Attorneys Paul Fishman of Arnold and Porter LLC, Mitra Hormozi of Walden Mocht and Haran LLP and Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC held a media conference Friday, calling out issues with the attorney general’s report released Tuesday.
Fishman said they had asked the attorney general’s office to provide them with draft copies of the reports and they were refused.
“We asked them to do that because we had concerns that there might be things that are inaccurate, there might be things that are not sufficiently thorough, things that might be included or excluded from the report that are fair or unfair and we wanted to make sure the people who were being discussed had an opportunity to respond before the report was made public,” Fishman said.
Fishman said they received the report at the same time as everyone else, which included the media. The request for an early draft of the report was not unusual, Fishman said. He said it is common for investigators to provide that type of information.
Fishman said it has been more than 76 hours since the report was released and he called for the transcripts of the interviews of the people spoken with in the report to be released.
“I know the difference between putting together a case against a target versus doing independent fact-finding with an open mind,” Glavin said. “There has been no open-minded fact-finding here in this investigation. It was conducted in a manner to support a predetermined conclusion.”
Glavin said investigators handling the report acted as prosecutors, judge and jury.
She said within minutes of press conference Tuesday there were calls for Cuomo to step down.
“We weren’t given any advance notice about report when released chance to respond to inaccuracies,” Glavin said.
Friday’s media availability comes after a team of attorneys with independent law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP advised Cuomo’s counsel in a letter Thursday the governor and his attorneys have eight days to submit evidence in the Assembly’s impeachment investigation.
Davis Polk & Wardwell leads the ongoing Assembly’s impeachment investigation into Gov. Cuomo, hired by the Assembly Judiciary Committee.
Committee counsel have previously requested Gov. Cuomo submit relevant documents in his possession pertaining to the investigation and issued a subpoena for the materials, according to a statement from Assemblymember Charles Lavine’s office Thursday.
The Assembly impeachment resolution must be passed by a simple 76-vote majority in the state Legislature, which would force the governor to resign. The lower house has 150 members.
Since the report was released Tuesday elected state and New York federal official has called for Cuomo to leave office, including President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Tuesday State Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a 168-page report concluding a five-month probe that found the governor sexually harassed at least 11 women, breaking state and federal laws. The report detailed numerous accounts of Cuomo engaging former and current state employees in jarring gropes, hugs, kisses and increasingly suggestive sexual comments.
The report also confirmed allegations of one current female staffer who said the governor slipped his hand beneath her blouse and cupped her breast during a hug in the Governor’s Mansion in November.
