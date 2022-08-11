Cuomo sues to have legal fees paid by state

Then-New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo listens during a coronavirus news conference at the governor’s Manhattan office on March 2, 2020. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

Former New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is suing the state over legal fees in his sexual harassment case.

The New York Daily News reports the ex-governor filed a lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday, exactly one year after he resigned from office, saying Attorney General Letitia A. James wrongly rejected his request to have taxpayers cover the cost of his legal counsel in a federal claim filed by a female state trooper who accused him of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching her.

