ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill Thursday that would mandate further regulation of pharmacy benefit managers, which have played a large role in increased drug costs and the opioid crisis.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Neil Breslin, D-44, would require PBMs to get licensed so their practices and pricing can be supervised by the state Insurance and Health Departments. In the bill’s description, PBMs are referred to as a “black box” because of their lack of transparency in dealings with drug companies.
In his veto explanation, Cuomo said he appreciates the intent of the bill, but that it would be preempted by the Federal Employee Retirement Security Act and the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement and Modernization Act.
“The new duties created by the bill are also likely to increase administrative costs, facilitate anticompetitive conduct, and generate scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice and sweep in plans that are not true PBMs, but rather health benefit funds only,” Cuomo wrote.
In a statement following Cuomo’s veto, Sen. James Skoufis, D-39, condemned the governor’s decision.
“@NYGovCuomo inexplicably sided with drug company middle-men instead of consumers and independent pharmacists,” Skoufis tweeted. “PBMs are engaged in highway robbery and the bill … would’ve begun to reign them in.”
Cuomo’s veto also contradicted, in part, a proposal in his 2020 agenda to lower prescription costs for New Yorkers.
The three-pronged proposal included giving the Department of Financial Services the authority to investigate drug manufacturers over price increases. When Cuomo’s proposal was unveiled, Skoufis, who is the chair of the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee, urged Cuomo to instead sign the bill on his desk at the time, adding that “watering it down through a chapter amendment will be nothing short of a PBM giveaway.”
The committee endorsed the vetoed bill after publishing a report in June which investigated the role PBMs play in drug prices.
The investigation found that PBMs practices generate more revenue for them at the expense of patients and pharmacies, most notably through spread pricing, or charging health plan sponsors a different price for prescription drugs than pharmacies get reimbursed, then taking the extra profit.
