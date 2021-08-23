MASSENA — Motorists and porch relaxers — in the right place at the right time — may have noticed four cyclists trekking across St. Lawrence County on Monday.
Led by John J. Friot Jr., an officer with the New York State Park Police, the second annual Officer Friot & Friends Bike for Team A to Z began at 8:15 a.m. outside Edwards-Knox Central School on County Route 24.
A Russell fire engine escorted for the first few miles, and a state Park Police vehicle accompanied the group on the full route.
The pedaling quartet passed through Morley, Madrid and Waddington before crossing the Barnhart Island bridge over the St. Lawrence River in Massena, completing the roughly 65-mile trip by 2 p.m.
Family and friends gathered at Barnhart Island Beach at Robert Moses State Park to celebrate the benefit riders and raffle prizes. Exceeding this year’s $5,000 fundraising goal, rider sponsorships and donations totaled a preliminary $5,864. During the ride, Mr. Friot said, his phone was still receiving donation notifications. Additional contributions to Team A to Z had yet to be counted at the time of this report.
Team A to Z was founded by the Moulton family of Madrid, on behalf of their two sons, 18-year-old Adam and 10-year-old Zachary, who are both autistic. Tonya S. Moulton and Carter L. Moulton are steadfast advocates for the boys and have rallied their community for nearly a decade. They initially raised money for Team Adam, which evolved into Team A to Z: “from Adam to Zachary, and every kid in between,” Mrs. Moulton said.
The Team A to Z committee operates independently under the umbrella of the United Church of Madrid. The organization’s primary purpose is maintaining a scholarship fund for high school graduates wanting to work with people with autism and differing abilities.
Last summer’s inaugural ride collected about $3,600, enough to cover more than two years of scholarships for graduating seniors from Edwards-Knox, Madrid-Waddington and Massena. Team A to Z commits to award at least one $500 cash scholarship to a student from each school annually, and excess donations are reserved for additional scholarships and assistance for families with special needs children in the county, particularly when a need is not covered by insurance or a school district.
Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to students at each of three schools at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. Edwards-Knox, Madrid-Waddington and a third school, pending finalization in the coming weeks, will facilitate this year’s awards, Mrs. Moulton said.
Previous scholarships have been awarded to students pursuing work in occupational therapy, special education and self-direction support with the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. If seniors are not planning on working in a relevant field, applicants who have volunteered with people with disabilities are considered.
The scholarship fund was traditionally bolstered by sales at vendor shows, but the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis prompted the Moultons and the Friots — John and his wife, Jessica J. Friot — to raise the bulk of Team A to Z funds in a new way.
Mr. Friot and a longtime friend, Bryan Royston, were sponsored to ride 46 miles last year. The fleet of riders doubled this year, with Jacob Yaeger and Jeffrey Schussler joining. Mr. Yaeger teaches at Edwards-Knox; Mr. Royston and Mr. Schussler traveled from the Rochester and Norwich areas, respectively.
Mr. Friot, who lives south of the village of Canton, said he hopes to grow the ride every year with new riders and sponsors. Team A to Z’s fundraising goal for 2022 has been set at $6,000.
More information about Team A to Z and annual scholarship details are posted to the Team A to Z Facebook page.
Follow fundraising efforts and plans for the 2022 ride on the Facebook page designated “Officer Friot & Friends Bike for Team A to Z.”
