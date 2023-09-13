Danelo Cavalcante caught after a two-week manhunt
PHILADELPHIA -- Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was caught and taken into custody Wednesday morning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Danelo Cavalcante caught after a two-week manhunt
PHILADELPHIA -- Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was caught and taken into custody Wednesday morning.
Cavalcante had been on the run for 14 days.
“The capture of Cavalcante ends the nightmare of the past two weeks,” Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline said in a joint statement.
Cavalcante was convicted last month of killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, outside of her home in Schuylkill Township in 2021. He was sentenced to life in state prison and was awaiting transfer to a more secure, state-run correctional facility when he escaped.
He is a native Brazilian who authorities say was in the United States illegally after a warrant was issued for his arrest for murder in his native country in 2017.
Cavalcante first traveled to Puerto Rico, where he obtained a fake ID, according to evidence presented during his trial. Cavalcante settled in Chester County, where he had a sister and friends who arrived ahead of him, he later told police.
Cavalcante worked for a while in construction and other trades, prosecutors said, and rented a storage trailer that he parked at a lot in East Pikeland Township.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.