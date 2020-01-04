OSWEGO — He was the perfect person at the perfect spot at the perfect time. Officer Daniel Balloni, 34, a former lifeguard and five-year veteran of the Oswego Police Department, alone on night patrol, about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, hears a radio transmission from other officers searching for the source of screams thought to be coming from the east side of the Oswego River. But finding nothing and hearing what they thought were screams coming from the other side, they radio they are heading back to the Cahill Building on the river’s west side from where the original 911 call was made.
Balloni, already on the west side, heads directly to the Cahill Building at 1 W. Seneca St. along the river, arriving about a minute before the other four officers from the other side of the river. Among them is Officer Christopher Pritchard. It’s very dark. He carries a flashlight.
“We’d been feeling a little bit hopeless,” Balloni said, “because we have this whole river to look at and the yelling wasn’t still happening. It had stopped. So, we didn’t even know what to do aside from just start from there.
“The first thing we did, of course, was walk up to the water, and within seconds, he (Pritchard) shined it down and said, ‘Oh man, there’s somebody in the water.’”
Almost instantly, Balloni was in the river. He’d ditched his boots, utility belt and ballistic vest. He hopped the iron fence that separated the river from the Linear Park walkway and “just went in and just wanted to get her head back above the water, ‘cause she was just going under. There wasn’t time to wait.
“I didn’t worry about anything as far as me,” he said. “I was only worried about her at that point. I had other officers there with me. We had the life ring. I knew they would get me out. I’m a strong swimmer, and I have good confidence in my swimming skills. I was just praying that we weren’t too late for her.
“They had thrown a life ring to the girl who was in the water. Another officer was holding the end of the rope. When I jumped in, I swam over to the life ring, grabbed onto that, and then I pulled her, kept her head above the water, while they pulled us about 50 feet down the river to a spot where they could actually get people out.
“When I saw her, she was attempting to tread water, and her body was kind of just rolling, and every once in a while, she was able to gasp and get a breath of air, but certainly it was to the point where she wasn’t effective anymore at keeping herself afloat.”
When he grabbed the woman, “she was struggling to breathe, but she was not responsive. I think truly, her fight was just gone at that point. She didn’t have any energy left. “I was only in the water about three minutes, but it sapped my energy. By the time that the guys were pulling me out of the water, and I’m a fairly strong swimmer, I had zero energy left. I had absolutely nothing left to give. So, I can’t imagine, I know she was in the water a lot longer than me, her instinct to survive just must have been phenomenal.”
Police don’t exactly know how long that was, “but I would estimate that she was at least in the water for around 10 minutes,” Balloni said.
The river, which averages 42 degrees in December, he said, “was freezing. I’ve never been one for the Polar Plunges, or anything like that. This was a little bit different than that with the water being over your head, and rushing around, and you can’t get out of it until somebody yanks you out.
“The channel is fairly deep. There was nothing to stand on or hold yourself up with. There wasn’t even anything to grab onto in the area we were. You had to swim. That was the only option there.
“The Oswego River has a very strong current, but where we were, at the edge of it, there was a corrugated steel wall, and I think it was kind of causing more of a circular motion rather than dragging us out towards the lake. We definitely weren’t being swept up or anything like that.”
Police don’t yet know where or how the woman first wound up in the river.
“Investigators are still working the case to try to figure out how she ended up in the river, but we don’t believe that she traveled very far,” Balloni said. “Due to the way the current affected me in the water, I don’t believe she was very far from where she went in.”
Regarding the danger of finding oneself in such cold water, he said, “I’m certainly no expert in that, but your body shuts down. All of your blood comes from your extremities and moves toward your internal organs to help preserve them and try and keep them alive. You lose a lot of energy really quick, and if you move around quickly, if you’re panicking or struggling to stay afloat, you’ll actually expend a lot more energy that way. So, it’s a very dangerous situation to be in water that cold, especially if you have no idea how to handle it, or you’re not a strong swimmer to begin with. It’s just a very scary situation for somebody like that.”
It all happened so fast, Balloni said, that once police had the woman out of the river, although they’d called the moment they saw her in the water, it was another couple of minutes before the ambulance arrived. Residents of the Cahill Building wrapped Balloni and the woman in blankets until the paramedics arrived.
“A lot of people were looking out for us that night,” Balloni said.
Both were taken to the hospital, Balloni ordered there by his supervisor. Balloni was in the Emergency Room for about an hour-and-a-half, he said, until his core temperature was up and it was ascertained that he wasn’t otherwise injured.
The woman, though, was admitted to the hospital. “She had severe, or acute, hypothermia,” said Balloni. “She’d been in the water a long time.
“The doctors and nurses up at the hospital were phenomenal,” he said. “Even though I had been in the water such a short amount of time, and I was telling them not to worry or fuss over me at all, they did anyway. They were great.”
Balloni didn’t have an easy answer when asked if he’d visit the woman in the hospital.
“I don’t know how she’d feel about it,” he said. “I would be happy to visit her if she wanted to see me, but I don’t want to impose on her, and I definitely don’t want to put her in the situation where she feels like she’s got to relive any of that, ‘cause it had to have been just horrific for her.”
As of Jan. 2, according to Oswego Hospital, the woman has been discharged from the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and is back home.
This story ended well, but Balloni has no illusions about what could have been. And he has nothing but praise for the other officers who were with him that night.
“By the time I was getting out of the water, I had no energy left,” he said. “They pulled me out just the same as they pulled the girl out. So, without them, this wouldn’t have been a story with a good ending for sure.”
