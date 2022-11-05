Daylight Saving Time: Why we still change the clocks twice every year

The clock tower atop Satterlee Hall on the SUNY Potsdam campus. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Why do we change our clocks for Daylight Saving Time? Because it’s the law.

Daylight Saving Time 2022 ends at 2 a.m. this Sunday. For most people, that means you should plan on changing your clocks on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5, turning them back a full hour; you’ll “gain” an extra hour of sleep or possibly enjoy another hour of fun Saturday night.

