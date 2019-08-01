PAMELIA — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found a dead body in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station, 23719 State Rt. 342 in Pamelia.
Deputies responded to the scene after a report for a deceased male came in at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The male was found near his tractor-trailer, and was determined to be 69 years-old from Quebec, Canada.
His name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, according to a news release.
The incident is currently under investigation, but no signs of foul pay or criminal activity are suspected at this time.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state Police, Evans Mills Ambulance, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Cleveland Funeral Home and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Further details will be released when available and appropriate.
