A sign on the front door of Runnings at The Plaza at Salmon Run, Watertown, notifying people of their right to lawful possession of a firearm, rifle or shotgun, inside the building. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

New Yorkers with concealed-carry pistol permits have until the end of the month to recertify that permit with the state police, an effect of last year’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

Any New Yorker with a permit to carry a pistol concealed is required by law to recertify with the New York State Police by Thursday, and then every three years after that.

