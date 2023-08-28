New Yorkers with concealed-carry pistol permits have until the end of the month to recertify that permit with the state police, an effect of last year’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act.
Any New Yorker with a permit to carry a pistol concealed is required by law to recertify with the New York State Police by Thursday, and then every three years after that.
New Yorkers were previously asked to recertify every five years, but under the CCIA, enacted after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old concealed carry laws, requirements were strengthened. Requirements for a “have and possess” license, otherwise called a “premises” license, remain unchanged.
The recertification process can now only happen online, as state police recently stopped taking paper documents. The form can be found at wdt.me/ConcealedPermit. Applicants will need their state ID card and their permit form on hand, as well as an inventory of licensed pistols and revolvers they own.
Issues with the application can be handled by calling 1-855-529-4867.
Most concealed-carry permit holders will need to recertify by Aug. 31, but those who received a permit in June 2022 or more recently will need to recertify by June 2025.
The changes to pistol permit certifications were done in 2022 after SCOTUS struck down the state’s prior law that largely limited who could receive a concealed carry license to those who could demonstrate a special need for self-protection.
The new law significantly restricted concealed carry laws when compared to the previous regulations. The CCIA barred most anyone but police from carrying pistols in church, most parks including the Adirondack Park, bars, medical facilities, stadiums, government buildings and other so-called “sensitive places.” It is also now assumed that private property owners, including those operating businesses, do not want concealed weapons on their premises unless they conspicuously post a sign indicating it is allowed. That’s led to the proliferation of “concealed carry permitted” signs across the state.
Lawsuits have forced the legislature to narrow some parts of those regulations, now permitting security personnel to carry guns in churches they’re tasked with protecting, and to bar concealed weapons in only the public areas of the Adirondack Park.
Lawsuits over the law’s sweeping bans are playing out in federal courts now, but SCOTUS ruled in January that the state can continue enforcing the CCIA while those cases proceed.
