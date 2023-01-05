WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California failed Thursday in five more attempts to be elected speaker, extending the saga over which Republican will succeed Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Without an elected leader, the House remains paralyzed, delaying members’ oaths of office, GOP committee assignments, congressional probes and hearings, a rules package and passage of any legislation. Until a speaker is a elected by a majority of the chamber, the House can do little else beyond vote for a speaker or move to adjourn.

Tribune Wire

