WASHINGTON — The administration and House Democrats have reached an agreement in principle to modify President Donald Trump’s revised North American trade pact, removing one of the last hurdles to enacting the president’s signature trade deal.
The agreement, announced Tuesday by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, comes at an odd moment as the same group of House Democrats moved closer toward impeaching the president. Pelosi, D-Calif., said she would allow the deal to move forward in the House, handing the administration one of its biggest legislative victories less than an hour after she announced the articles of impeachment against Trump.
The decision to proceed with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement came after Democrats said they secured additional labor, pharmaceutical, environmental and enforcement provisions in a trade pact that governs commerce across North America.
The changes to USMCA, which the three countries signed more than a year ago, must now be woven into implementing legislation that the House and Senate will both vote on. The pact will also need to secure the president’s signature and the final approval of the Mexican senate and Canadian leadership.
At a news conference Tuesday, Pelosi, flanked by Democrats, said that they were confident that the legislation would become law, replacing the much-maligned North American Free Trade Agreement and fulfilling a legislative priority for both the administration and the House Democratic caucus.
Trump, who has spent weeks blaming Pelosi for obstructing completion of a trade deal that he says will help workers, touted the progress on Twitter on Tuesday morning. “Looking like very good Democrat support for USMCA. That would be great for our Country!”
Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative; along with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior adviser; and Chrystia Freeland, who negotiated the deal on behalf of Canada and is now deputy prime minister, are expected to announce advancements to the pact with Mexican officials in Mexico City later Tuesday.
The timing of the handshake agreement offers Trump a crucial victory to tout on the campaign trail during his reelection bid and House Democrats tangible proof that they are able to legislate while preparing to vote on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president. While it is unclear when legislation will be ready for the House floor, it could come as lawmakers are readying for a vote on impeachment articles.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who is co-chair of the bipartisan Northern Border Caucus, said in a statement that the updated trade agreement will benefit the area’s workforce and is long overdue.
“This trade agreement is a win for North Country farmers and workers, the North Country economy, and America as a whole,” Rep. Stefanik wrote. “Many hardworking families in my district have been negatively impacted by ineffective trade deals that have outsourced much-needed jobs. Today is a great day for the North Country, and I am looking forward to a swift, bipartisan vote in the House to make this agreement official.”
Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that there are positive advances included in the agreement for dairy farmers and other sectors, but “the most important thing at this point is the achievement of predictability and settled terms for the years ahead.”
“No dynamic is more important to the North Country economy than our growing and multi-faceted economic partnership with Canada,” Mr. Douglas said. “Most of our large and growing manufacturing community depends on efficient cross border supply chains with Canada and with Mexico as well. Final agreement, hopefully followed now by swift Congressional approval, will directly support North Country jobs and encourage continued Canadian and international investment in our region.”
(1) comment
Fortunately, NNY has a republican representative who supports business and trade not someone who wants to simply raise taxes and curb business expansion...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.