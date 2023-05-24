Deaths soar on Everest amid record number of climbers

Courtesy of Abiral Rai

The latest climbing season on Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, is set to become one of the deadliest ever, raising questions about whether Nepal is issuing too many permits to maximize tourist dollars.

Over the past few weeks, 11 mountaineers from countries including Australia, China and Malaysia have died trying to summit Everest after the Nepali government issued a record 478 permits. Five local climbing guides, known as Sherpas, also perished.

