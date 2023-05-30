Debt-ceiling deal faces final test

President Joe Biden walks past Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy after delivering remarks at the annual Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol in March. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times

 Kent Nishimura

WASHINGTON — The debt-limit agreement forged by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy heads into a crucial final stretch with less than a week to win congressional passage before a June 5 default deadline.

Biden and McCarthy spent much of the Memorial Day holiday lobbying members of their respective parties to build enough support ahead of a House vote expected Wednesday.

