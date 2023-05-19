Debt-ceiling negotiations ramp up after brief breakdown

President Joe Biden walks past Speaker of the House Kevin O. McCarthy (R-Calif.) after delivering remarks at the annual Friends of Ireland Caucus St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon in the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol on March 17. Kent Nishimura /Los Angeles Times/TNS

 Kent Nishimura

WASHINGTON — Debt-limit talks resumed in Washington on Friday hours after Republican negotiators stormed out in frustration that their demands for spending cuts weren’t being heard by White House officials.

House Speaker Kevin O. McCarthy said that the discussions were restarting after a pause of several hours prompted by the GOP walkout, and White House negotiators hand-picked by President Joseph R. Biden returned to the Capitol shortly after.

