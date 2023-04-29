DEC: Adirondack moose killed by parasitic worm

State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife employees and environmental conservation police officers recover the body of a moose from the woods of Onchiota on April 6. State Department of Environmental Conservation

ONCHIOTA — A young moose found dead in Franklin County earlier this month likely died of a parasitic worm known to affect the Adirondacks’ limited moose population, a necropsy by the state Department of Environmental Conservation has determined.

The necropsy found that Fascioloides magna, or giant liver fluke — a parasitic flatworm that can cause illness and death in deer and moose — was the probable cause of death for a less than 1-year-old moose that was recovered from the woods of Onchiota on April 6, DEC Big Game Biologist James Stickles said Thursday. The DEC was able to locate the moose because it was fitted with a GPS collar this past January as part of the DEC’s Adirondack Moose Research Project, a multi-year project that launched in January 2022 to assess moose health and population in the park. The moose’s collar alerted the DEC that the animal had died.

