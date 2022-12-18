BOYLSTON — The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced the completion of the Little Sandy Creek Bridge, a 110-foot structure that extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest. The newly constructed bridge, located in the town of Boylston, is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek Trail, completed this fall in partnership with the Winona Forest Recreation Association (WFRA).

“In the region and across the state, DEC continues its commitment to connect more New York families and visitors to the great outdoors,” said Region 6 Director Randall Young. “By investing in strategic infrastructure projects like the Little Sandy Creek bridge and trail improvements in Winona State Forest, DEC is increasing access to year-round recreation opportunities for all outdoor enthusiasts.”

