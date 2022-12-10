DEC cites lessons from rescue of hiker lost in snow atop N.Y.’s second tallest peak

Rangers rescued a 19-year-old hiker who got lost in waist-deep snow on top of Mt. Algonquin recently. Provided photo

SCHENECTADY — A 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady got lost on Nov. 27 in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m.

Around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called his father, then called 911, allowing responders to pinpoint his location. The young man was near the summit of Algonquin Peak in waist-deep snow, becoming lethargic and dozing off. A DEC ranger kept him awake on the phone, helping prevent further injury.

