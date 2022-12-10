SCHENECTADY — A 19-year-old hiker from Schenectady got lost on Nov. 27 in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The man’s hiking partner called from the Adirondak Loj trailhead to report that the pair had become separated and that they had last communicated at 5 p.m.
Around 1 a.m., the 19-year-old called his father, then called 911, allowing responders to pinpoint his location. The young man was near the summit of Algonquin Peak in waist-deep snow, becoming lethargic and dozing off. A DEC ranger kept him awake on the phone, helping prevent further injury.
At 4:22 a.m., rangers reached the hiker, who was hypothermic and had lost feeling in his lower legs and feet. Rangers warmed him, provided food and drink, and assisted him to the trailhead where they met a Lake Placid Ambulance at 6:35 a.m. The hiker was taken to Adirondack Medical Center.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has released new details in the lead up to the rescue — and cited lessons to take from the incident.
Officials cited start time, clothing and forecast check changes that could have prevented the incident.
The DEC detailed what led the Schenectady 19-year-old to be alone and stranded on the mountain in the first place.
The teen had actually started the day hiking with a friend, also 19, officials said.
They started out from the Adirondack Loj center at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said. They intended to climb Wright, Algonquin, Boundary and Iroquois, officials said.
The 19-year-old who was ultimately rescued had small spikes for his boots, not the suggested microspikes for icy conditions, officials said.
He was also wearing hiking pants, but no thermals. He also had an insulated shell over a sweatshirt, officials said. It rained, then snowed with 15-miles-per-hour winds on a trail covered in ice, officials said.
The friends first succeeded in summiting Wright, then returned to the junction to discuss the rest of their plans, officials said. They then started up Algonquin, the state’s second highest mountain.
The friend, however, soon decided he couldn’t keep up, so he turned around and went back, officials said. The 19-year-old that would be rescued continued on and texted his friend at about 4:40 p.m. that he had made the summit.
As he returned down, though, he became lost. He texted his father asking for a picture of a map to find the closest road or trail to nearby Lake Colden, officials said.
By that point, too, his spikes had broken and he was having trouble continuing on the ice, officials said.
The father called 911 and Forest Ranger Robert Praczkajlo called the stranded 19-year-old and had him call 911 to determine his location.
Rescuers determined he had circumnavigated the north side of the summit and found himself in the waist-deep snow.
The hiker had been lost between 8 and 11 hours in the High Peaks Wilderness Area when state Department of Environmental Conservation rescuers found him. The initial call came in at about 8 p.m. Sunday.
“Starting earlier in the day, wearing proper clothing, and checking the weather forecast could have prevented this incident,” the DEC said in a statement.
