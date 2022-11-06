DEC chief says bond act would save state billions

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos speaks at a news conference Wednesday in Saranac Lake. Aaron Marbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said if a multi-billion dollar environmental bond act on the ballot this Election Day is approved by New York voters, it will fund green energy and resilient infrastructure projects to stave off natural disasters accelerated by climate change, saving billions of dollars in the future.

He also said the money in this act should be spent more quickly than in the last environmental bond act the state passed in 1996, which still has unspent money left over, 26 years later.

Sometimes Grrr
Sometimes Grrr

What a crock. Why don't we look at spending money on infrastructure improvements for roads and bridges instead of to meet unrealistic mandates set forth by progressives. They want all electric by 2035 with an electrical system that can't handle what we have now. They just keep doubling down on bad mistakes. Has anyone seen the impact that strip mining for lithium has on the environment? The main stream media controlled by the liberals will never report that.

