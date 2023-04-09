Two Saranac Lake men have been ticketed for defacing a tree on state land for alleged illegal maple tapping in the western High Peaks.
State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers received a tip about the illegal activity in Franklin County.
During an investigation the morning of April 1, Ranger Lieutenant Chris DiCintio investigated and spotted the two suspects with maple tapping equipment, according to the most recent forest ranger report.
